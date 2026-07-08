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Manzambi to miss Swiss World Cup clash with Colombia

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Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi (9) looks on during the first half against Canada during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Jun 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi (9) looks on during the first half against Canada during a Group B match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

REUTERS

VANCOUVER, July 7 - Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has been forced to shuffle his pack for his side's World Cup last-16 game against Colombia on Tuesday after attacker Johan Manzambi was ruled out due to injury, while Colombia make one change to the side that started against Ghana.

• Manzambi suffered a knee contusion in training on Monday.

• Manzambi was seen at pitch-side wearing a brace on his left knee.

• He and Ruben Vargas will be replaced by Ardon Jashari and Fabian Rieder.

• Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez will also miss out for the Swiss due to muscle injuries.

• Colombia make one change, with Luis Suarez replacing Jhon Cordoba.

Lineups:

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye.

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta,  Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.