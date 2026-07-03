Manzambi at the heart of Switzerland's long-awaited knockout success

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VANCOUVER, July 2 - Johan Manzambi delivered another standout performance at the World Cup as Switzerland booked their place in the round of 16 on Thursday, the 20-year-old setting up his team's opener in a 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Coming into the game with three goals and an assist to his name, Manzambi was once again central to Switzerland's attacking threat as they ended an 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

After scoring one and setting up another in the 2-1 group-stage win over co-hosts Canada, Manzambi was handed a second consecutive World Cup start by coach Murat Yakin.

The youngster repaid that faith with a display full of confidence and intelligence.

Switzerland's opener was a perfect illustration of his quality. Picking up the ball on the left flank, Manzambi drove forward with purpose before whipping a low cross across the face of goal for Breel Embolo to sweep home.

The midfielder looked entirely at ease operating alongside seasoned internationals Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Remo Freuler.

After taking the lead, Switzerland settled into a five-man midfield, with Manzambi given the freedom to roam.

It was a role carrying considerable responsibility for a player appearing at his first World Cup, yet he embraced it impressively, working tirelessly both in and out of possession.

"I think that you can really use Manzambi on every single position," Yakin told reporters. "He's incredibly versatile and assertive.

"He has a lot of speed with the ball. He found amazing situations two or three times. But he also had to work defensively. And the longer the match went on, the more difficult it got for him.

"But then you need small moments when you expect a player to really help out the team. There was a moment when we had to work defensively, and he still had the strength to carry the ball and play it 60 metres across the pitch.

"Manzambi is evolving in the tournament. I think that in the beginning it really didn't look like it. But I am just very happy with his development."

The victory was a significant one for Switzerland, who had suffered round-of-16 exits in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. The three-times quarter-finalists have not progressed to the last eight since 1954.

Switzerland next play either Colombia or Ghana in Vancouver. REUTERS