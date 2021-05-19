Many teams ahead of Croatia, says Dalic

ZAGREB • Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Monday, comprising players who were 2018 World Cup finalists and their younger peers.

The Croats have been drawn in Group D, and will play England in London on June 13. Dalic described that opener as the toughest in the group stage as England "have good quality and we play at Wembley".

Croatia then travel to Glasgow where they will face the Czech Republic on June 18 and Scotland four days later.

"We have difficult opponents, but I believe in us. We are at our best when the going gets tough," Dalic said. "I'm an optimist. Our first goal is to get out of the group."

Captain Luka Modric, 35, is among several players who took part in Croatia's wonderful run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they beat England in the semi-final before losing to France.

That group of experienced players include defenders Domagoj Vida, 32, Dejan Lovren, 31, and Sime Vrsaljko, 29; midfielders Mateo Kovacic, 27, Marcelo Brozovic, 28, and Milan Badelj, 32; as well as attackers Ivan Perisic, 32, Andrej Kramaric, 29, and Ante Rebic, 27.

While expectations back home are high, Dalic is cautious.

"The bar is set too high, our ambitions are not realistic," he said on Monday. "We are still among the 10 strongest (teams) in Europe, but there are many candidates for the throne who are ahead of us."

Young players like midfielder Nikola Vlasic, 23, forward Josip Brekalo, 22, and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, 26, bring energy, but need time to peak, he said.

The squad include a standby list of eight players.

Meanwhile, Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday named a 33-man squad for a pre-Euro 2020 friendly with San Marino after signing a new deal with the national team that runs until June 2026.

The Azzurri face San Marino on May 28 in the Sardinian city of Cagliari in one of their final two tests before kicking off Euro 2020 against Turkey in Rome on June 11.

They will then face the Czech Republic in Bologna on June 4, by which time Mancini will have named his 26-man squad.

Besides Turkey, Italy will face Switzerland and Wales in Group A.

Mancini gave Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, 21, his first senior call-up, while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been selected despite picking up a knee injury that could rule him out of the Euro.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE