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Many Haalands to rule them all: Haaland lookalike contest takes over Miami

Norway fan Per Olav Tegnander won tickets to Norway’s quarter-final clash with England for looking the most like Haaland.

Erling Haaland’s Norway may have lost their quarter-final match against England, but one version of him emerged a winner on July 11.

In a pre-match Haaland lookalike contest in Miami, Norway fan Per Olav Tegnander came out tops in the iconic Braut Haaland Norway jersey and the striker’s signature top knot.

The contest was organised by fellow Haaland lookalike, American content creator Emma Kate Willman, who went viral recently for her own striking resemblance to the Manchester City star.

Willman told the Associated Press: “It’s been a crazy four days (since I went viral for looking like Haaland) and I thought what better way to kick off the game than to throw a lookalike contest.”

At the contest, dozens of people with blond locks – real and fake – took over Miami doing their best impressions of Haaland’s headers and and walks.

Willman picked the top three finalists before Tegnander won by popular vote.

For his effort, the Norwegian won two tickets to the quarter-final game and was excited to watch his doppelganger in the flesh.

Acting as Haaland, Tegnander said: “I’m just going to walk around then I’m going to score five goals. I had a nightmare yesterday that I only scored 2 goals. When I woke up, thankfully it was not true.”

Unfortunately, neither Haaland scored any goals on July 11.