Mane wins 2nd African Player of the Year award

RABAT (Morocco) • Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year on Thursday for the second time.

The Senegal forward first won the honour in 2019 while he was at Liverpool. He left the Reds last month to join Bayern Munich.

"I am really honoured and highly delighted to receive this award again," Mane said. "Thanks to my coaches, my club and national team colleagues and friends who stood by me in difficult times."

Mane was in the Moroccan capital of Rabat to receive the award after a dash across the Atlantic, having scored for his new club in a 6-2 pre-season friendly away win against DC United on Wednesday.

It was the second successive continental individual award for the Africa Cup of Nations winner after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the last two editions.

Mane won the award ahead of former Reds teammate Mohamed Salah from Egypt, and fellow Senegal international and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In February, he converted the decisive fifth penalty to give Senegal a 4-2 shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

A month later, Mane was again the shoot-out match-winner against Egypt in a World Cup play-off, beating the Pharaohs 3-1 on penalties as Senegal qualified for Qatar 2022, which starts in November.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE