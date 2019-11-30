Mane unfazed by fixture pile-up

LONDON • Sadio Mane is confident that Liverpool's "Fab Three", including Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, can handle next month's exhausting schedule because fatigue exists only in the mind.

After hosting Brighton in the Premier League today, the Reds have nine matches in four competitions, including their Champions League Group E finale in Austria.

The European champions must avoid defeat by Red Bull Salzburg to reach the knockout stage. Hopes of qualifying with a game to spare and thus giving key players a rest were thwarted by the 1-1 home draw with Napoli on Wednesday.

Mane, Firmino and Salah did not finish last season until July 19, July 7 and July 6 respectively owing to their Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America commitments. This term, they have already played 19, 20 and 18 times for the club.

Mane, though, does not believe the workload will catch up with Liverpool as they pursue Champions League qualification, the Premier League title, the League Cup and the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"Honestly, it is all in the head," the Senegal forward said. "The tiredness is in the head. So, as long as the body recovers well, it is not difficult for us to play every single game.

"If the team need us and the coach needs us... I'm here to work every single day and to be ready to go again every single day.

"At the end of last season, I was really fresh. All the players were fresh because we were successful. You just have to be as professional as you can."

He believes that landing the Reds' first Club World Cup would "give us another blast of high energy to go again" for the rest of the term.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be without Fabinho, who hurt his ankle against Napoli. According to the Daily Mail, the influential Brazil midfielder looks set to be out for four to six weeks.

THE GUARDIAN

LIVERPOOL V BRIGHTON

