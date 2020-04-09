Mane resigned to Liverpool's lot

LONDON • Sadio Mane will accept it if the Premier League season is called off, even if it means Liverpool, who are just two wins from their first English title since 1990, are denied the one prize they crave the most.

The Reds had 82 points, 25 points clear of champions Manchester City, when football came to a halt on March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear when, or even if, the season will be completed. While Uefa has sought to reassure leagues it will do everything in its power to bring about a conclusion to European competitions, doubts remain in this worsening Covid-19 crisis.

Further speculation that the Premier League season would become the latest victim of the disease was sparked after the sporting director of Italian Serie A club Udinese, Pierpaolo Marino, told TV channel Sportitalia the league is "about to release a similar statement because the situation there is becoming very, very serious". He was referring to last week's announcement by the Belgian league to scrap its campaign with one round left before the start of the play-offs.

Asked if he already felt like a league winner, Sane told radio station Talksport yesterday he wanted to win the trophy legitimately.

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love," the Senegal forward, who is Liverpool's second-highest scorer in the league this season with 14 goals, two behind teammate Mohamed Salah, said.

"But with this situation, whatever happens, I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

"But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year. If that's not the case, it's part of life. Hopefully, we will win it next year."

With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, Football Association chief Greg Clarke has issued a stark warning on Tuesday over the economic carnage it has caused, calling on players and fans to "share the pain to keep the game alive".

Speaking at an FA Council meeting, he warned that football faced economic challenges "beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it" as a result of the crisis, warning that even wealthy Premier League clubs were not immune.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse," he said. "Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection."

But despite football taking a big financial hit, the Premier League's stars have yet to agree to a pay cut and have come under heavy fire, which contrasts sharply with the action taken by big European clubs such as Barcelona (70 per cent cut) and Juventus (one-third cut).

Talks have hit a stumbling block over a proposed 30 per cent slash in wages, though, the players are reportedly set to start negotiations on a club-by-club basis.

While the debate whether top-flight players should take a pay cut to show solidarity with the rest of society rages on, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels footballers are being singled out and their charitable work has been overlooked.

"It's unfair to call on any individual or footballers because I already know players do a great amount of work in the community and are doing a lot to help this situation," he told Sky Sports. "Discussions are taking place between players and clubs. It's not easy for anyone, and to be called out is not fair for me."

