Mane rallies team to end mid-season blip

LONDON • Sadio Mane has urged Liverpool to use the worst week of their season as fuel to power the runaway Premier League leaders a step closer to their first English title in 30 years when they take on Bournemouth at home today.

Jurgen Klopp's side's 3-0 defeat by struggling Watford last Saturday not only ended their 44-match unbeaten run in the top flight, but also their hopes of emulating Arsenal's "Invincibles", who finished the 2003-04 season without losing.

Their limp display at Vicarage Road was followed by another underwhelming effort on Tuesday as Chelsea knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 fifth-round victory, only their fourth loss of the term with a senior team.

But several key players, like Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker were among those rested at Stamford Bridge.

Whether that proves to be a wise gamble will become clearer over the course of next week.

The European and world champions are looking to turn around a one-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid, who visit Anfield on Wednesday.

Their 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg away loss triggered the unexpected dip.

But they are still 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League and need four more wins to seal the title.

Mane knows how important it is to get back on track quickly.

"We have another important game on Saturday and then on Wednesday, so we will be ready and we will be back again," the Liverpool forward said. "This (wobble) can happen in football and we are used to it. We just have to keep working hard and keep going if we want to be great champions."

Mane has scored only two goals in his last eight games, Firmino has gone eight games without getting on the scoresheet, while Salah has a single goal in his last five outings.

Salah, however, will not be short of confidence today, having netted seven times in five appearances for Liverpool against Bournemouth.

Jordan Henderson's absence remains a concern though. Liverpool have leaked seven goals in the last three games since their captain picked up the hamstring injury.

According to The Sun, their win percentage this season is 82.4 with him in the side, compared to 58.3 when he is missing.

But Klopp remains confident that his men have the character to bounce back.

The Liverpool manager said: "The boys are strong, they have showed a wonderful reaction so many times, and now we have to show that again."

Bournemouth, in 18th spot, will scrap for their lives as their four-year stay in the top flight is on the line.

