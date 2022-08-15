Mane has improved Bayern 'from the first day', says Nagelsmann

MUNICH • Since Sadio Mane announced that he will change the golden dyed stripe in his hair to red if Bayern Munich win the Champions League this season, business has reportedly boomed at hairdressers across the city.

The 10-time defending German Bundesliga champions wasted little time in moving for the former Liverpool favourite this summer when it was clear their previous top striker Robert Lewandowski was on his way to Barcelona.

The Pole broke multiple records during his eight-season stint at Bayern, becoming the club's second all-time scorer after Gerd Muller, but he has been swiftly replaced by Mane in the hearts of Bayern fans.

The Senegal forward's shirt has become a bestseller in the club shops, and the 30-year-old is also on his way to becoming the most popular figure in Munich.

Having spent two seasons at RB Salzburg until 2014, Mane already speaks some German, easing his transition from the English Premier League to the Bundesliga, and he has endeared himself to the home faithful by taking a bullhorn to conduct their songs.

He is also doing the business on the field - before yesterday's game game against Wolfsburg, he had two goals in as many appearances for Bayern - leading Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates to wax lyrical about the "extreme team player".

Nagelsmann said: "He is triggering energy among everyone. It's remarkable how he deals with fans and everyone in the club. He is a superstar but you don't see it."

Mane's desire to do his talking on the pitch made him one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's team sheet during his six seasons at Anfield.

There has been no let-up in terms of his work rate since his €32 million (S$45 million) transfer in June, with Nagelsmann praising his infectious attitude.

Mane recently turned up for extra training on a free day to join the club's reserve team and also showed up for a game featuring Bayern's amateur team.

As one of the senior figures in the locker room, he has also been seen talking to younger talents like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, dishing out words of advice.

In just two months, Mane has "entirely dedicated his football life to the club".

Nagelsmann added: "You can quote Jurgen Klopp's words on Sadio's departure that from the first day, he improved the club and the team and it's like that for us as well.

"He is an extreme team player. He leads the team but also steps back to let others shine. He has had so much success on a club and personal level, but you feel at no point that he's an actual superstar."

Mane is equally convinced Bayern are the right club for him after requesting a move from Liverpool, who had to sell him with a year left on his contract.

He said: "I wouldn't be surprised to see more and more Senegal flags in the Allianz Arena.

"We have 17 million football fans in my home country. They will all turn into Bayern fans."

On Saturday, former Chelsea striker Timo Werner found the back of the net on an emotional second debut for RB Leipzig but it was not enough to secure their first win of the season as Cologne snatched a 2-2 league draw.

REUTERS, XINHUA