Mancini unable to return to Qatar due to Middle East conflict, Al Sadd say

Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Third Round - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Bahrain - King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 15, 2024 Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini looks on REUTERS/Stringer

March 12 - Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini will not be present for Friday's Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal as he has been unable to return to Doha due to the conflict in the Middle East which has disrupted air travel, the club said on Thursday.

The Italian left the Gulf country to attend to “a family medical matter,” the club said in a statement.

"Following the recent developments in the region, Mancini departed as scheduled. However, due to the flight situation, he has not yet been able to return.”

The United States and Israel have launched strikes on Iran since February 28, triggering a region-wide conflict as Tehran attacked Israel and Gulf countries.

Air travel has been disrupted since, with several sporting events scheduled in the region being postponed, including some AFC Champions League Elite round-of-16 games.

In Mancini's absence, Sergio Alegre will guide Al Sadd.

Qatar had halted all sports competitions on March 1 after Iranian missile and drone strikes prompted authorities to close the country's airspace.

“Coordination will continue for the coach's return at the earliest available opportunity,” the club added. REUTERS

