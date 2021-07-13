Mancini stamps his mark on Italy

LONDON • As a player, Roberto Mancini was never able to truly write himself into the history of the Italian national team, but as a coach, he will have a chapter entirely to himself.

To turn a shambolic Italy into European champions, in the space of just three years, is a remarkable achievement and Sunday's win over England at Wembley showed just how key Mancini has been to the return of the Azzurri.

In 2018, few were in a hurry to take over from Gian Piero Ventura, after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years. First choice Carlo Ancelotti politely declined before Mancini, then coach of Zenit Saint Petersburg, landed his "dream" job.

Then, Mancini had been coaching for 17 years, winning 13 trophies with Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Galatasaray. But his career seemed to have lost a sense of purpose since leaving City in 2013 before the Azzurri hot seat became vacant.

His first job was to restore confidence in a demoralised side.

"At the beginning when he said we had to think about winning the European Championship, we too thought he was crazy," said captain Giorgio Chiellini, who was at the San Siro in Milan in November 2017 when Italy lost a World Cup play-off to Sweden.

"But it's a dream which he slowly instilled in our heads until it became reality," he said. "He's a man of few words, but he created a great group and he revived a team that was at their lowest in 60 years. With great serenity, he conveys calm and confidence."

Mancini's new-look Italy are without big stars, the bulk of their international experience revolved largely around Chiellini and fellow Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, 34.

Mancini also opened the door to other players, with 77 called up in three years and 35 of them handed debuts. Nicolo Zaniolo got his first call in September 2018 at the age of 19 before he had even made his league debut with club side Roma.

Nicolo Barella, 24, and 23-year-old Federico Chiesa were among the architects of the European coronation, with the choice of Manuel Locatelli, 23, and Matteo Pessina, 24, also paying off.

"I feel very proud, because it was not a good situation when I arrived. Everyone said Italy didn't have good quality players," said Mancini, 56.

Of course, any victory on penalties, such as the final, requires a degree of fortune but he did everything to give his team the opportunity to triumph. On a night when his counterpart, Gareth Southgate, saw many of his decisions backfire so painfully, Mancini got them right when it mattered most.

He kept his team fresh with substitutions throughout the 120 minutes which turned the game towards Italy after Luke Shaw had put England ahead in the second minute.

In the second half, Mancini took the initiative by bringing on Bryan Cristante for Barella in midfield and swopped forward Ciro Immobile for Domenico Berardi, helping Italy to dominate the ball.

How much better set up were Italy? The numbers can sometimes be deceptive but on Sunday they were so emphatic as to be beyond dispute.

Overall, Italy had 61 per cent possession to England's 39 per cent - at Wembley. They had 20 attempts on goal to England's six and completed 758 passes to England's 340.

Mancini is the first Italian coach to lead his side to the European crown since Ferruccio Valcareggi in 1968 and has done so on the back of a 34-match unbeaten run.

For Azzurri legend Luigi Riva, on Italy's previous European championship-winning team 53 years ago, the victory is Mancini's.

"Mancini has given the team a young, modern game, stamped his mark," said Italy's all-time leading goalscorer with 35 goals in 42 appearances. "It is his national team."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE