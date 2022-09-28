Mancini praises Italy's 'restart'

BUDAPEST - The message from the Italian camp was clear - they need to go back to the drawing board and "restart" from there after missing a second straight World Cup.

The Azzurri found consolation from that disappointment as they won 2-0 in Budapest on Monday to pip Hungary to first place in Nations League Group A3.

"We needed these matches to restore enthusiasm, even if the World Cup remains an open wound and we cannot go back," said goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. "We have to start again, we have to do it for all of Italy."

Giacomo Raspadori, who scored the winner against England last Friday, poked the ball home after a poor Hungarian back pass to give Italy the lead in the 27th minute.

Hungary, who started the final round of games top of the group, fought hard but Donnarumma made two saves in quick succession in the 50th minute from Loic Nego and Adam Szalai.

Two minutes later, Federico Dimarco met a Bryan Cristante cross to smash in his first international goal and Italy's 1,500th.

Italy held on to follow the Netherlands and Croatia into the Nations League Finals next June.

"We were excellent for 70 minutes, the last 20 I didn't like much," said coach Roberto Mancini, whose team hit a low point in March, less than a year after their Euro 2020 triumph, when they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"But we're happy, it's important to have reached the Nations League final four for the second time, but the previous results (from World Cup qualifying) unfortunately remain. Let's say that we were good at restarting and setting up a group that has values on which you can work."

Spain or Portugal meet on Tuesday - the game kicked off after press time - to decide the last ticket for a chance to succeed France as champions.

Hungary's surprising Nations League run had recalled some of the feats of the Magic Magyars of the 1950s.

They gained a first competitive victory over Germany since 1954 and a first win away in England since 1953.

The defeat also brought to an end the international career of captain Szalai, who had said he is retiring from international football at 34 and received an ovation as he went off after 75 minutes.

"We would have liked to give Adam Szalai a nicer gift, but unfortunately we made some mistakes that cost us a lot," said coach Marco Rossi.

AFP, REUTERS