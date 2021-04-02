Mancini eyes World Cup as Italy stay perfect

VILNIUS • After matching one Marcello Lippi mark, Italy manager Roberto Mancini is keen to equal another: winning the World Cup.

Mancini's men maintained their perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 Group C win in Lithuania on Wednesday, extending their unbeaten run to 25 consecutive games to equal 2006 World Cup-winning coach Lippi's run.

"I'm happy we are top of the group, it's pleasing, but records are standalone issues compared to real results," said Mancini, who is five short of two-time World Cup winner Vittorio Pozzo's record of 30. "I hope to match Lippi at the World Cup, maybe in December 2022."

The four-time world champions missed out on the World Cup in 2018, but made it three wins from three qualifiers after beating Northern Ireland and Bulgaria, both with a 2-0 scoreline.

Mancini showcased the Azzurri's strength in depth, calling up 38 players for the triple-header.

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi, who did not face Northern Ireland, struck after the break with captain Ciro Immobile, a substitute against Bulgaria, adding a second from the penalty spot.

In Group D, world champions France struggled to beat Bosnia 1-0 away to open up a four-point gap over Ukraine.

Spain lead Group B with seven points from three games after claiming a 3-1 home win against Kosovo, who were handed a goal in the 70th minute when 'keeper Unai Simon lost the ball after rushing out of his box and Besar Halimi ruthlessly pounced and scored from a distance.

Spain were, however, already 2-0 up after goals by Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres and they put the result beyond doubt when Gerard Moreno headed home the third.

Such was Spain's superiority that coach Luis Enrique did not panic when he found himself trapped in a lift before the match.

Enrique and several of his assistants were stuck in a lift in the team's hotel for an hour before being rescued. They arrived at Seville's La Cartuja stadium moments after the game had kicked off, travelling there by car as the team bus carrying the players had departed.

"We had a plan B and my staff were going to take charge of the game instead. It wouldn't have made a big difference if I hadn't made it," said Enrique.

