Mancini demands Italy be clinical after 1-1 stalemate

FLORENCE • Euro 2020 champions Italy made an underwhelming return to action on Thursday as the Azzurri managed only a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in a low-key 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Some 14,000 fans showed up for the Group C clash at the half-capacity Stadio Artemio Franchi to welcome back the footballing heroes of a heady sporting summer for Italians, who also witnessed unprecedented track and field results at the Tokyo Olympics.

But after Federico Chiesa gave Roberto Mancini's side a deserved 16th-minute lead, Atanas Iliev levelled just before the break to earn a point for the away team.

Italy are now the fifth-ranked side in the world after their Euro 2020 triumph but could not find a way past inspired Bulgaria goalkeeper Georgi Georgiev as the visitors, ranked 70 places below them, ground out a solid result.

It was not the night the fans were expecting when a starting line-up with only two changes from the penalty shoot-out win over England at Wembley in July walked out to warm applause and chants of "We are the champions of Europe".

Despite matching Spain and Brazil's record unbeaten runs of 35 matches, Azzurri coach Mancini was critical of his side's lack of cutting edge, telling his players they need to put it right against second-placed Switzerland in tomorrow's Group C away game in Basel.

"We needed to be more clinical," he told broadcaster Rai. "It was one of those games where we could have played for another half an hour and not scored.

"They defended well and we conceded with their one counter-attack. That's football. We should have been more clinical. We gave our all to win this game. We have an important game on Sunday and we must win."

Italy still lead the group, four points ahead of the Swiss (six), who have two games in hand, and only the side who top the group will earn automatic qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Leonardo Bonucci hopes to make amends against the Swiss, whom they beat 3-0 in the group stage at Euro 2020.

"It's a shame because we wanted to celebrate the victory of July 11 with a win in front of our fans, but we'll take the point and look towards Sunday," the defender said.

In St Gallen, Germany laboured to a 2-0 win over minnows Liechtenstein as Hansi Flick made a low-key debut at the helm.

Timo Werner broke the deadlock just before half-time before Leroy Sane doubled the lead late on but it was not a particularly convincing scoreline.

"We knew they defend really well, but we didn't make the most of our chances and, of course, we should have done better," Flick, who took over from Joachim Low after the team's early Euro 2020 exit, said. "It's a start, but we still have a long way to go and we have an important game on Sunday (against Armenia)."

Germany sit just a point behind Group J leaders Armenia (10) after they were held to a 0-0 draw by North Macedonia.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium overcame an early scare to crush Estonia 5-2 away, solidifying their position at the top of Group E with three wins and a draw.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS