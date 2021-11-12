Mancini calls for calm for Italy's 'biggest match'

MILAN • Italy head into today's crunch visit of Switzerland with their World Cup hopes still in the balance, as the European champions aim to banish the ghosts of their disastrous 2018 qualifying campaign.

Still on a high from their triumph at Euro 2020 in July, the Azzurri lead Group C on goal difference from the Swiss (14 points), with the pair battling for a single guaranteed place in next year's tournament in Qatar.

Roberto Mancini took control of Italy in the toxic aftermath of their failure to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the first time they had missed out on a place in six decades, and is well aware of the significance of making it this time round.

"It's important that we play well because after the Euro, it's the biggest match of the year. We know we have to win," said the coach.

However, he tried to maintain a semblance of calm for the penultimate group fixture.

Defeat in the play-offs to Sweden in 2017 left the country feeling like it was in a footballing black hole, lagging well behind the rest of Europe and no longer a conveyor belt of world-class talent.

Since then, the former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach has brought the feel-good factor back to the national team by setting a stylish tune from a new crop of players and some hardy veterans.

"I don't think we have everything to lose," Mancini said of the pressure to win. "It's an important match, very important in fact, and it's true that if we win, it will open the door to the World Cup, but it's just a game of football. We must be calm in our preparation."

The Italians should feel confident, having trounced Switzerland 3-0 in the group stage at Euro 2020, but the hosts have injuries.

Forward Ciro Immobile, as well as midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo, were ruled out in the run-up to the game.

However, the most keenly felt absence will be that of captain Giorgio Chiellini, who had to leave the national team camp in midweek after failing to recover from injury.

The one good news for Italy is midfielder Nicolo Barella should be fit to play in front of over 50,000 fans at the Stadio Olimpico today.

The Swiss are also missing several key players, with midfielder Granit Xhaka and striker Haris Seferovic among the big names out.

Coach Murat Yakin is especially irked by the absence of forward Breel Embolo, who picked up a thigh injury while playing for Borussia Monchengladbach last week, leaving the visitors short up front.

"I couldn't believe it, I told myself it couldn't be true, not before such an important match," he told local daily La Regione.

"His injury was the result of his application on the pitch. He is often played out of position, but he adapts and always gives his all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE