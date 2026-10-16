Manchester United have ‘moved on’ from Lisandro Martinez outburst, says Michael Carrick

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Manchester United’s Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez had taken aim at the hierarchy of the club following a 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on Oct 13.

LONDON – Michael Carrick said Manchester United had “moved on” from Lisandro Martinez’s outburst aimed at the club’s hierarchy this week, saying it was “really not a drama for us as a group”.

Argentina defender Martinez took aim at the hierarchy of the struggling club following United’s 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on Oct 13 , saying Carrick had been left with an understrength squad.

The centre-back criticised technical director Jason Wilcox, saying he had “100%” expected more investment during the summer transfer window after United finished third in the English Premier League last season.

It is understood Martinez has been fined for his outburst, but Carrick said he would be in United’s squad for the Premier League match at Leeds on Oct 18 .

“It’s done, really,” Carrick said at his pre-match press conference on Oct 16 , when asked about Martinez’s comments and his subsequent apology and punishment.

“We’ve moved on from that,” he said. “It was one of those things. He has come out and acknowledged the situation and as a group we’ve moved on.

“It is really not a drama for us as a group. The boys have trained really well, there was a really good feeling around training this morning.”

Martinez, 28, issued an apology on Oct 15 , saying he had held positive talks with the club’s leadership and Carrick.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

Former United captain Roy Keane branded the situation at his former club as “a bit of a circus”.

United travel to Elland Road, the home of one of their fiercest rivals, with just two wins from nine games in all competitions this season.

They are 13th in the Premier League, with just one win from six matches. AFP