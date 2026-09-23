Manchester United expects higher fiscal 2027 revenue on Champions League boost

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 13, 2026 General view of a Manchester United branded corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Sept 23 - Manchester United forecast higher fiscal 2027 revenue on Wednesday as the football club qualified for this season's Champions League, though its inconsistency on and off the pitch was highlighted by a seventh straight annual loss.

The 20-time English champions have spent more than a decade trying to replicate the success they enjoyed under manager Alex Ferguson. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the club's minority owner, has cut jobs and raised ticket prices to cut debt and revive profitability.

"We will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable," CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

The club expects revenue of between £740 million and £760 million ($982.8 million to $1.01 billion) in the year to June 30, 2027, compared with £677.6 million reported in fiscal 2026.

It reported an annual net loss of £43 million, up from £33 million a year ago. REUTERS