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Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea

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LONDON, Oct 31 - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was restored to the starting lineup against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday by under-pressure manager Michael Carrick after he dropped the Portuguese international last weekend.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier league on Sunday without Fernandes, who was dropped after criticising tactics following a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League.

United sit one point above the relegation zone after a string of poor results this season under their former midfield stalwart Carrick.

Chelsea are also looking for a morale-boosting result after losing 2-0 at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend and against Liverpool in the League Cup fourth round on penalties on Wednesday.

Manager Xabi Alonso picked 19-year-old Estevao to start following criticism from fans that the exciting Brazil winger was underused and amid media talk he could be looking to move. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.