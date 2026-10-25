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Manchester United battered by Bournemouth to leave Michael Carrick on the brink

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks dejected as he applauds fans after his side’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Oct 25.

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United slumped further into crisis with a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Oct 25 that plunged Michael Carrick’s future as manager into doubt.

Carrick’s bold decision to drop captain Bruno Fernandes backfired as defeat stretched United’s winless run to eight games and left them 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

For the third time in four seasons, the Cherries won 3-0 at Old Trafford as goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson secured a fully deserved win for Marco Rose’s side.

Fernandes was critical of Carrick’s tactics in a 4-1 thrashing by Champions League debutants Como on Oct 21.

The United boss said the decision to leave out last season’s Premier League player of the year was a “purely football” driven, but it was hard to believe Fernandes was not being punished as he was left on the bench for the entire match.

Carrick was taunted with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from the Bournemouth fans.

But on this evidence, dismissing another manager is far from a quick fix for a club that has fallen dramatically from grace since Alex Ferguson’s retirement 13 years ago.

A strong finish to last season during Carrick’s interim spell in charge secured third place in the Premier League, but was aided by a lack of European or domestic cup football.

United have won just twice – against newly-promoted Ipswich and Azerbaijani side Sabah – in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Bournemouth began the day behind the Red Devils in the table after a difficult start for Rose.

But just three days after beating AC Milan 3-0, they outclassed another giant of the European game.

Rayan opened the floodgates when he connected sweetly with Justin Kluivert’s free-kick on 38 minutes.

Rayan of Bournemouth celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. PHOTO: EPA

Five minutes later, Leny Yoro stumbled under pressure from Adrien Truffert and the French full-back had a simple task to square for Tavernier to tap into an empty net.

Many expected Fernandes to be stripped and ready for the start of the second half, but he remained on the bench and the United performance got no better.

Inside the first minute of the restart Evanilson found the net, but was flagged offside.

That let-off mattered little as Bournemouth could have run out even more convincing winners.

Senne Lammens denied Rayan before the Brazilian winger fired wide after racing past Lisandro Martinez.

Evanilson did finally add a third 20 minutes from time when he rounded Lammens before curling in an exquisite finish from a narrow angle.

The United support unleashed their fury at the club’s unpopular owners, the Glazer family, rather than Carrick in the closing stages.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (top centre) remained on the bench throughout the match. PHOTO: EPA

Carrick applauded the Stretford End and touched his chest as he made his way down the tunnel.

However, it is the manager who will likely be the fall guy after another miserable afternoon for the 20-time English champions. AFP