Manchester City have English Premier League title in their distant sights

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A Manchester City fan with personalised dolls of Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku during their 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace on May 13.

– Pep Guardiola’s team had done their part in the race for the 2025-26 English Premier League title, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on May 13.

A song could be heard that has history for Manchester City, going all the way back to Roberto Mancini’s time as manager in the early 2010s.

“We’ll fight to the end”, was the crowd’s message, albeit not sung with quite the same conviction or volume that has been heard in previous years.

The gap between Arsenal, at the top of the table, and City was back to two points ahead of the Gunners’ clash against Burnley on May 18, which took place after press time.

If City can win at Bournemouth in their next league match on May 19, the drama will go to the final day of the season. And the lesson of history is that City have won five of their eight Premier League titles that way.

“The aim is to keep them on their toes,” City midfielder Phil Foden said after a victory that gave his team a superior goal difference to Arsenal, albeit by only one.

“We’ve seen before that a lot of things can happen on the final day. I’ve experienced it many times when the game doesn’t go your way. We just have to keep pushing and doing our part.”

The problem for City, however, is a considerable one: That the matches have fallen so obligingly for a team with Arsenal’s needs.

First, Mikel Arteta’s side were at home on May 18 against the already-relegated Burnley. Then, on the final day of the Premier League season, Arsenal go to Selhurst Park to meet Palace, who will be playing in the UEFA Conference League final three days later.

Nobody should expect Oliver Glasner to field many of his first-choice players in that one, given the opportunity for Palace to win the first European final in their history.

Extraordinary things do happen in football, as City know from experience, but Guardiola was noticeably reluctant to talk up his team’s chances.

“We have to bring hope in the last game,” he said. “But I would also say, wow, the next contender, Bournemouth, look at their form and what they have been doing this season. After that, Aston Villa with Unai Emery. They are not easy ones. We will focus and let’s see what happens.”

The last time Bournemouth lost in regulation was 18 games ago, falling 3-2 to Arsenal in the Premier League, although they did lose to Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on penalties. Their 16-game unbeaten run in the league is the longest in the top flight this season.

“The only chance we have is to win, so we have to break that run, otherwise it will be over,” Guardiola said in his press conference on May 18. “Always they have been difficult. Since last years, they have been tough, tough games.

“Last season in the Premier League, it was one of the worst defeats and performances (when Bournemouth won 2-1).

“At the same time, in the quarter-final last season we played really, really good (and won 2-1). We will see which face we do tomorrow.

“We have three days, they have 10 days to prepare for the game.”

The Cherries could yet qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history. And the City fixture marks Andoni Iraola’s farewell to home fans after an impressive three-year spell on the south coast.

Sixth-placed Bournemouth are only four points behind and have a game in hand against City. They only need one more point to secure a top-eight finish but if they stun City and beat Nottingham Forest away on May 24, they could overtake Liverpool if the Reds lose to Brentford on the final day.

Even if Iraola’s men miss out on fifth, finishing sixth could secure Champions League football if Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish fifth in the Premier League as England will have six teams in the Champions League.

“How they press is maybe the most energetic in the Premier League,” said Guardiola. “We will decide again how we feel in terms of players and how we are going to play.

“We will try to extend (our season). We will try to win the game and arrive against Aston Villa with a chance.” NYTIMES