Manchester City are the hardest team to play over two legs: Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacting during the 4-3 English Premier League win over Leeds United at St James' Park on Jan 7, 2026.

– Ahead of their League Cup semi-final, first-leg clash at St James’ Park on Jan 13, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe described opponents Manchester City as “the hardest team in the country to play over two legs”.

En route to the title last season, his side saw off Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate before dispatching eventual English Premier League champions Liverpool at Wembley.

The semi-finals of the Cup are a two-legged affair, with the showpiece a one-off occasion at England’s national stadium.

The Magpies host City on Tyneside on Jan 13 before travelling to Manchester for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Feb 4.

Howe said on Jan 12: “The natural preference is for the home game to be the second leg, but it’s not like that this time. We need to use the home crowd to our advantage in the first game to try and impose ourselves on the tie.

“We really enjoyed the two-legged semi-final last year, but this is going to be a totally different challenge. Man City are the hardest team in the country to play over two legs. We will have to be at our best to get through.

“They are a difficult team to prepare for because they change and tinker a lot with the tactical set-up they have. Difficult team to read but we will have our plans in place and our priority is always ourselves, what we can do and how we can hurt them. It is important in the home game that we are ourselves.”

Howe’s side have not lost at St James’ Park since September, winning 11 of their last 13 home matches in all competitions.

One of those wins came in this season’s English Premier League, where the Magpies trumped Pep Guardiola’s side 2-1 last November.

In City’s last four away trips to St James’ Park, they have won just once, losing twice and drawing once.

Guardiola’s last away win against the Magpies came in January 2024.

However, the hosts enter the match with an injury crisis in defence, with Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier all out.

Newcastle have conceded six goals in total in their last two matches, both at home, but ended up the winning side on both occasions.

Howe is pleased with the form of his wingers, saying: “Harvey (Barnes) is in great form. He is red hot in front of goal. Really pleased with Anthony’s (Gordon) contribution, too. It was his cross for Harvey’s header and his pass for Sandro Tonali to win the penalty (in the FA Cup win over Bournemouth on Jan 10).

“With Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga close to returning, we will hopefully be back at full firepower very soon.”

City, meanwhile, showed their attacking firepower with a 10-1 win over third-tier Exeter City at the weekend.

Like Newcastle, they are also plagued by defensive injuries, with Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Ruben Dias all out. It is unclear if Rayan Ait-Nouri will be available following Africa Cup of Nations exertions with Algeria.

Guardiola’s assistant Pep Lijnders told City’s website: “It would be unbelievable to go to Wembley... Now it’s one leg away and we have to put ourselves in a good position. There’s a long time (between the two legs) – which is very strange, by the way.”