When Gareth Southgate named his Euro 2020 squad, it included four right-backs. That number was reduced to three when Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew but when forward Marcus Rashford came on in the 120th minute of the Euro 2020 final, it was to play right-back.

Or, more accurately, to crowbar another penalty taker into the team. So, too, his fellow substitute Jadon Sancho.