Man Utd's Rashford unfit for Fulham clash, says Ten Hag

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Manchester United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - November 4, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford arrives before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not play a part in Saturday's Premier League game away at Fulham after suffering a knock in training, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rashford was initially available for selection despite attending his birthday party celebrations hours after the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend, which Ten Hag said was 'unacceptable'.

"He was travelling with us but he didn't make it. He was tested this morning but (his leg) wasn't good enough. He's not fit," Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, has netted only once in this campaign with United sitting eighth in the Premier League standings. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top