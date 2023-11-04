Man Utd's Rashford unfit for Fulham clash, says Ten Hag

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not play a part in Saturday's Premier League game away at Fulham after suffering a knock in training, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rashford was initially available for selection despite attending his birthday party celebrations hours after the 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend, which Ten Hag said was 'unacceptable'.

"He was travelling with us but he didn't make it. He was tested this morning but (his leg) wasn't good enough. He's not fit," Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, has netted only once in this campaign with United sitting eighth in the Premier League standings. REUTERS