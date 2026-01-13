Man United agree deal in principle with Michael Carrick to take charge until end of season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Michael Carrick will take charge of Manchester United until the end of the season.

LONDON – Manchester United have on Jan 13 agreed a deal in principle to appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season.

The BBC and Sky Sports had said earlier that talks between the 44-year-old and the club’s hierarchy had progressed well, with United keen to make an appointment before players return to training on Jan 14.

Carrick previously had an unbeaten three-game stint as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in 2021.

The former midfielder, who won 12 major trophies in his 12-year playing career at United, was appointed manager of Championship side Middlesbrough in October 2022.

He guided Middlesbrough to the play-offs for the Premier League in his first season in charge but was dismissed in June 2025 after finishing 10th in the second tier.

United had also been in discussions with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about a return to the club, but Carrick has been preferred to take the hot seat.

The BBC reported that Steve Holland will be assistant manager, while Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion will also be part of Carrick’s coaching staff.

Earlier, Wayne Rooney said he would be open to joining the backroom staff.

Rooney made 559 appearances and scored 253 goals in a trophy-laden 13-year spell as a player at the club. He retired in 2021 and has had management spells at Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Asked if he would consider joining Carrick’s coaching department, the 40-year-old said on the BBC’s The Wayne Rooney Show: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer.

“I’m not begging a job here, by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

The Red Devils dismissed Ruben Amorim last week after a dismal 14-month stint under the Portuguese coach.

Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher has overseen a 2-2 draw against lowly Burnley in the Premier League and a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in the FA Cup.

United’s exit from both domestic Cup competitions at the first hurdle, plus a lack of European football, means they will play only 40 matches this season – their lowest number since the 1914-1915 campaign.

The 20-time English champions are seventh in the Premier League, but just three points outside the top four and one point behind fifth-placed Brentford.

A top-four finish would guarantee a return to the lucrative Champions League and top five is likely to be enough, thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition so far this season.

United host local rivals Manchester City on Saturday in what could be Carrick’s first game in charge. AFP, REUTERS