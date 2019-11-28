Man up for Europa League test: Aubameyang

LONDON • Progression to the Europa League knockout phase will not alleviate the pressure that Unai Emery is under, but the competition is a welcome distraction for the beleaguered Arsenal manager.

The Gunners were booed off at the end of their 2-2 home draw with Southampton on Saturday, extending their poor run to just two wins in 11 Premier League games.

One of the bookmakers' favourites to be the next manager ousted, Emery can lift some of the gloom by beating Eintracht Frankfurt at home in Group F today.

A victory over the German side will ensure their place in the last 32 and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called on his teammates to band together amid the crisis.

The Gabon striker, who is the team's top scorer with nine strikes in all competitions this term, said: "We have a game on Thursday and we will try from that game. It is really not easy for everyone, but we are men and we have to carry on.

"We are a group and we can find a solution internally, and that is what we are going to do."

Emery, at least, has happy memories from the Europa League, having won the trophy three times in a row as Sevilla boss.

The Gunners are also facing a team who have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, another Premier League side, Wolves, are on the brink of the knockout stage, needing just a draw at Group K leaders Braga to guarantee passage.

Manchester United are already in the last 32 as Group L leaders so manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to field youngsters for their trip to Astana.

Among them will be 19-year-old defender Max Taylor, who is set for his first senior appearance a year after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

He told the club website: "The position I was in this time last year... I wouldn't have thought, a year on, I'd be travelling with the first team.

"It's been a dream being a United first-team player."

ARSENAL V FRANKFURT

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 4am