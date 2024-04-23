Man United's Rashford, McTominay doubts for Sheffield United game

Manchester United could be without forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay through injury when they take on bottom-side Sheffield United at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag said on the eve of Wednesday's Premier League game.

The 26-year-old Rashford had a stellar 2022-23 campaign, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and went on to be named United's player of the year, but the England international has only netted eight times this season.

McTominay, meanwhile, has 10 goals across all competitions this season.

The duo picked up their respective injuries during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City, which United won on penalties after surrendering a 3-0 lead at Wembley.

"We had a problem with (Alejandro) Garnacho, that's why we took him off during the game, but I think he will be fine," Ten Hag told reporters.

"Scott we have to assess today, really doubtful. Marcus is also doubtful, and there was also an issue with Bruno (Fernandes) with the hand but I think he can make it.

"We have some doubts going into the game tomorrow."

United are already facing a defensive crisis due to injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United are seventh in the league standings with 50 points, 16 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with six games to go. Sheffield United are fighting relegation and sit bottom, having won just three of their 33 matches.

"We have to win every game. That's what United stands for, that is our approach, go from game to game but we have to qualify for Europe and we have two opportunities in the league and the FA Cup final," Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag, who has taken the club to two FA Cup finals and a League Cup final, which they won, in his two seasons at the helm, also described the external criticism his side received for their display against Coventry as "embarrassing".

"Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games," the Dutchman said.

"We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement.

"Twice, in two years — is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace." REUTERS