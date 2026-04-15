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Man United's Maguire to miss Chelsea trip after one-match ban for misconduct

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

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April 15 - Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire will miss their Premier League match at Chelsea after receiving a one-match ban following a misconduct charge, the English Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old England international, who earlier this month signed a new contract extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2027, was charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last month.

The FA said that Maguire was alleged to have "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal."

He admitted the charge and has also been fined 30,000 pounds ($40,710).

United will also be without Argentine centre back Lisandro Martinez, who will miss the club's next three matches - against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool - after receiving a red card for violent conduct in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United.

Martinez was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

United, who are third in the standings with 55 points from 32 games, travel to sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.