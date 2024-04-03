Man United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Manchester United's Victor Lindelof during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 19, 2023 Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 03:47 AM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 03:47 AM

Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out for at least a month with muscle injuries, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Sweden captain Lindelof went off in the second half of Saturday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring problem.

Martinez replaced him in the 69th minute, making his first appearance since early February after recovering from a knee injury. However, the Argentina international then suffered a calf strain in training and will not be available for the next games.

United, who are sixth in the table on 48 points with nine league games remaining, face Chelsea away on Thursday. REUTERS

