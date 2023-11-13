Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Luton Town - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 11, 2023 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - FC Copenhagen v Manchester United - Telia Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 8, 2023 Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during warm up before the match Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad for their two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Hojlund left Saturday's 1-0 victory over Luton Town near the end of the game with a hamstring injury while Eriksen went off in the first half with a knee injury. Injury-riddled United were already without eight players for that game.

The 20-year-old Hojlund scored two goals in United's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen FC in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the Premier League standings after their worst start to a season since 1962.

Denmark face Slovenia on Friday and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Danes are level on 19 points with Slovenia at the top of Group H of Euro qualifying but second based on goal difference. REUTERS

