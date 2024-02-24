Man United to play Arsenal, Liverpool in U.S. in close season

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United will play friendlies against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the United States later this year as part of their preparations for the next Premier League season.

"Tour 24" will have United take on Arsenal on July 27th at Los Angeles's 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium. They then meet Liverpool on Aug. 3 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, marking the biggest club soccer game ever played at the 77,559-capacity Williams-Brice Stadium.

Last year, United played four close-season games in the U.S. in front of 235,168 total fans, including a sold-out game against Arsenal in New Jersey. REUTERS

