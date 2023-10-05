Man United’s Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says players’ union

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes played the most minutes of football among elite players over the past year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spain's Aitana Bonmati, who plays for Barcelona, made the most appearances among women players since July 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes played the most minutes of football among elite players over the past year, the global players’ union (FIFPRO) said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Fernandes accumulated 6,666 minutes of play in 72 appearances between Sept 15, 2022, and Sept 15, 2023, for Portugal and Manchester United.

According to FIFPRO, the midfielder has logged a total of 29,486 minutes since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona has made the most appearances among women players since July 2018, with 242 games.

FIFPRO has warned about the workload of professional players.

“Intense workload remains one of the most important issues for players in top-tier competitions,” FIFPRO President David Aganzo said in September.

“While the calendar continues to be expanded, there are just not enough safeguards to protect players’ well-being, performance, and career longevity.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Manchester United can still reach Champions League knockout phase, insists Erik ten Hag
Manchester United misery continues as Galatasaray win 3-2 at Old Trafford

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top