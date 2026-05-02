Man United manager Michael Carrick relishes ‘special’ Liverpool rivalry

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Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has said that United against Liverpool is a standout game in the Premier League.

LONDON – Michael Carrick believes that Manchester United against Liverpool is always a “standout” fixture even though neither club are challenging for the Premier League title this season.

England’s two most successful clubs, with 20 league titles each, meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, with both teams firmly on track to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United are third in the table, three points clear of Liverpool, with the top five guaranteed a place in Europe’s top club competition next season. The Red Devils need just two more points to secure a spot.

“Certainly one of my favourite games, without doubt it’s a standout game,” said United boss Carrick. “There’s big games and big rivalries that we have with other teams, but certainly this one is right up there.

“The history, the ups and downs the past has produced in these types of games and the excitement and entertainment, and the emotion, which is a huge part of it. It makes it a really special game.”

He added: "When I think about this game, the first thing that comes to mind is that air of competition really, irrespective of league positions over the years. That emotion of the players and supporters has never changed.

"Two incredible football clubs... to have such an impact over such a period of time is quite special and we all appreciate that."

The former United midfielder said that his team had made great strides since last season, when they finished a miserable 15th in the table, 42 points behind champions Liverpool.

“I just think this probably shows the improvements of the group, really, and getting stronger,” he said.

“And to be coming into this game in such a good position, on the back of good results, and trying to achieve and moving forward.

“So, fully aware of the situation in the league and how close it is between us. But that’s not something we’ve focused on going into this game. I think it’s a one-off game. The league position is what it is but Sunday's a whole different ball game."

He also said the club were “over the moon” after Kobbie Mainoo signed a new five-year contract this week.

The England international, 21, fell out of favour under former boss Ruben Amorim but was restored to the first team when Carrick took over in January, playing a key role in their resurgence.

“He’s done fantastic with it,” said Carrick.

"He epitomises this football club. He is a young player who has come through the academy, is living and breathing the club, and has come through with real talent.

“There’s more to come, there’s loads more to come. I keep saying that for some time because he’s such a young man, but he’s in a great spot at the moment.”

Mainoo has started 12 of Carrick's 13 league matches in charge, missing one game due to injury.

On the injury front, the United boss is hopeful that Matheus Cunha will be fit to return, after the Brazilian forward resumed light training after a recent setback.

"We are in good shape really," Carrick added.

"Matheus has done a little bit of work, so we are hopeful. With Luke (Shaw), we aren't sure if he will be ready but we are hopeful. Matthijs (de Ligt) is still a little bit further, he won't be involved in the game.

"Other than that, we are in good shape."

The possible return of Cunha after he missed Monday's 2-1 win over Brentford with a hip flexor injury would definitely be a timely boost, as United seek to add even more firepower to their attack at Old Trafford. AFP, REUTERS



