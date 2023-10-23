Man United cannot afford brotherly love from Rasmus Hojlund in Copenhagen reunion

LONDON – Manchester United have no time for sentimentality from Rasmus Hojlund as the striker faces his younger twin brothers and former club on Tuesday when FC Copenhagen visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils desperately need a win to keep their Champions League campaign alive on what is sure to be an emotional evening in the wake of Bobby Charlton’s death.

Arguably the club’s greatest-ever player, Charlton died at the age of 86 on Saturday, with tributes planned to the man who scored 249 goals in 758 games for United.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag’s men need the highly-charged atmosphere to inspire them after losing their first two games of a Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

Hojlund has been the one beacon of hope from defeats by Bayern Munich and Galatasaray as he has scored three times in his first two Champions League appearances.

A £64 million (S$106.9 million) move to Old Trafford from Atalanta in August capped a meteoric rise for the 20-year-old United fan, who Copenhagen sold for just £1.7 million to Sturm Graz in January 2022.

Ten Hag is not rushing the Dane’s progress, however, even though the striker is likely to start and expected to play a big part on Tuesday against the team he played for from 2020 to 2022.

“First of all we have to work on our routines. He missed pre-season and the first four games (due to injury), but you can see he’s a gift to the team,” the United boss said of Hojlund on Monday.

“He is a player who will always give his all to be in positions to score. We’re building the routines and that will give him more time and to make better decisions for more goals.

“Also, he grew up at this club (Copenhagen) and he will be highly motivated.”

There are still two members of the Hojlund family at Copenhagen as 18-year-old twins Emil and Oscar look to follow in their big brother’s footsteps.

Midfielder Oscar is expected to be included in the visitors’ squad, having already made his bow in the Champions League against Galatasaray.

Emil is more akin to his older sibling as a physical forward, but might have to wait for his opportunity to face Rasmus after featuring more regularly for the Under-19s.