Man United can fight for Premier League title in next few years: Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he truly believes the team can fight for the Premier League title in the next few years.

LONDON – Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United can win the Premier League far sooner than the 10 or 11 years that Alex Ferguson fears it could take.

The Red Devils have failed to add to their 20 English league titles since the Scot bowed out as a champion in 2013. Ferguson recently told Press Box PR that he felt United are now “in the same situation” as Liverpool were when they went 30 years without winning the title.

The club great said it could be “10 years, 11 years” until the Premier League trophy returns to Old Trafford, but Amorim is confident it will not take that long.

“He understands football more than me, especially English football,” the current United boss said on Dec 19.

“But I think we are not (going to take that) long to win a league. And I don’t know which manager is going to be here. I truly believe that we can fight for the title in the next (few) years. And I think it’s not going to take so many years.”

United were sixth heading into this weekend, ahead of their match at third-placed Aston Villa on Dec 21 after an inconsistent season so far.

Amorim was also asked at his pre-match press conference for his reaction to comments given by Bruno Fernandes to Portuguese media, in which the club captain said United had wanted to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Fernandes had said Amorim still had him in his plans, which had convinced him to stay at Old Trafford, but the midfielder admitted he had been hurt by the stance of the club’s hierarchy.

Amorim said his Portuguese compatriot, who joined United in 2020, had “said what he’s feeling”.

“He talked with the board and I think everything is clear,” said the United boss.

“He just spoke about his feelings. He needs to answer to that, it’s not me.

“But I think he’s an example that he gives everything. He puts everything on the line in every training session and every match. In that department, he’s special.”

Brazil midfielder Casemiro is suspended for the Villa game.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are still injured while Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are all on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Villa boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, said that greater expectations were fuelling his team’s Premier League charge as his in-form side target a rare victory over United.

A 3-1 win against the Red Devils in Emery’s first match at the helm, in November 2022, is Villa’s only home league victory against United since 1995.

But the Spaniard has transformed the fortunes of the former European champions in his three years in Birmingham. Villa are third – regardless of the results of matches on Dec 20 – after a stunning run of 10 wins in 11 Premier League games.

It is a dramatic turnaround for the club, who failed to win any of their opening five league games, scoring just one goal in the process.

“Be humble, and work like we are doing the last years, but especially the last two months,” Emery said.

“I think the players, after our poor start, they involved with me as well in the demand I have and we are trying to set in the squad every day. How we want to work, how we want to be demanding ourselves.”

Emery said his players were building on last season, when they finished sixth in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Villa’s red-hot form has sparked dreams they could compete for a first league title since 1981.

“How we perform, the last year is an example and it’s an experience for us,” added Emery.

“But maybe if we were getting our demands higher, maybe we could get something more. I am really very motivated but more demanding even than when I arrived here.” AFP



