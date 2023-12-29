Man United boss Erik ten Hag wary of Nottingham Forest ‘spirit’

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned his players of a “new manager bounce” as the Red Devils prepare for their English Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Dec 30.

United would hope that they have turned the corner after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Boxing Day, a match in which striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner and his first Premier League goal.

Prior to that, ten Hag’s men lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, 1-0 to Bayern Munich which ended their Champions League campaign, drew 0-0 with rivals Liverpool and suffered another shock 2-0 loss to West Ham United.

Those league results meant that United are sixth in the standings on 31 points, which is already 11 points behind leaders Liverpool at the halfway stage of the season.

They are also six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City – who have a game in hand in the fight for the Champions League spots – and therefore cannot afford to lose more points.

“With them (Forest), you see the reaction with a new manager (Nuno) Espirito Santo who is coming in. You see the spirit, we have to be ready for that,” ten Hag said, well aware of how inconsistent his team can be.

“It’s always about us but be aware of it, be aware they have the right spirit. Of course, they built the confidence but that is what we did as well and we have to continue in the performance.”

Hojlund, who has five Champions League goals, will be hoping to build on the momentum and score more league goals in the second half of the season.

The stage is set for a striker to shine as Forest have lost their last 11 meetings with United in all competitions, including the last four at home by an aggregate of 17-1.

Forest’s only league win against the Red Devils was all the way back in 1994, when they won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

“I trust him, I knew he could score, his goals in the Champions League showed he could,” ten Hag added of Hojlund.

“This goal (against Villa) will give him belief he’s going to score more goals from this point on.”

Ten Hag would also have noted that United have not lost their final league game of the calendar year in the past 11 seasons, winning eight of them. They have also won the last five in a row.

The United boss remains without Casemiro and Mason Mount in midfield. In defence, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia are all out as well.

Alejandro Garnacho should retain his place on the wings after impressive with his brace against Villa.