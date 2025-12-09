Manchester United back on track after Bruno Fernandes inspires 4-1 rout of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scoring from the penalty spot during their 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 8.

– Ruben Amorim said Manchester United had “improved a lot” after they climbed back into the race to qualify for the Champions League, as Bruno Fernandes inspired a 4-1 English Premier League rout of woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec 8.

Amorim’s side recovered from their disappointing draw with lowly West Ham United last week thanks to Fernandes’ double and goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount at Molineux.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had cancelled out Fernandes’ opener with Wolves’ first goal in six games in all competitions and their first in the top flight since Oct 26.

But Mbeumo, Mount and Fernandes netted after the interval to clinch the Red Devils’ only second win in their last six matches.

United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home loss to 10-man Everton on Nov 24 and 10 days later boos greeted the final whistle following a 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

With Amorim growing increasingly tetchy in recent weeks, it was essential that sixth-placed United avoided an embarrassing result against bottom of the table Wolves as they moved within one point of the top four.

“I really enjoyed how we played the second half. We had good pace, good quality in the decisions. We finished the game and Wolves is in a difficult moment. It was a good evening,” the United boss said.

“We had some games against teams in better moments and had many shots. We need to improve the quality of the shots. We need to focus not just on scoring but protecting our goal.

“I think we improved a lot. If you compare last season and this season, we are creating so much more chances and scoring more goals and having more real situations of danger, so I’m really pleased with that.”

On what was said at half-time, he added: “It wasn’t tactical. It was so clear we are dominating the games but not finishing the plays as we should do. We need to be better in the details.

“(I was) trying to explain to the players we have 45 minutes to win the three points that are crucial for our life.”

Wolves’ eighth successive league defeat equalled their worst top-flight run since 1981-82 and left boss Rob Edwards still waiting for his first victory since arriving from Middlesbrough to replace the sacked Vitor Pereira in November.

They have just two points after 15 games and if they fail to win either of their next two against Arsenal and Brentford, they will equal Sheffield United’s longest winless start in the Premier League of 17 matches.

Derby County’s Premier League record low of just 11 points in a single season is also under threat from this dismal Wolves side.

Edwards, meanwhile, was unimpressed by his team’s defence.

“Overall quality, there was a difference,” he told Sky Sports.

“We gifted the first three goals away, and from half-time, where we were back in the game after finishing the first really strong, to start the second half as we did was quite baffling.

“Elements of the first three goals was like watching a kids’ game. If you do that at this level, you are not going to win.” AFP



