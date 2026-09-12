Straitstimes.com header logo

Nine-year sentence for man who robbed Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were held captive in their Paris home during the 2023 incident, while he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were held captive in their Paris home during the 2023 incident, while he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

PHOTO: EPA

  • A man named Ilyas Kherbouch was sentenced to nine years for orchestrating a violent robbery against Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend in Paris.
  • The attack occurred in July 2023 while Donnarumma was still with Paris Saint-Germain, and Kherbouch was accused of planning it from prison.
  • Kherbouch was convicted of complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention, receiving a sentence slightly less than the prosecutor's requested 10 years.

AI generated

PARIS - A man was sentenced to nine years on Sept 12 for masterminding a violent robbery when Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend were held captive in their Paris home, lawyers said.

Italian star Donnarumma, who was with Paris Saint-Germain at the time, was attacked with his girlfriend at home in July 2023.

Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Sept 12 for complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention, the Paris prosecutor's office and Kherbouch's lawyer, Alfred Reboul, told Reuters.

The sentence was less than the 10 years sought by the prosecutor, and Kherbouch had not yet decided whether to appeal, Reboul said.

Kherbouch was accused of orchestrating the attack on Donnarumma from prison, where he was serving time for other offences, his lawyer said.

Donnarumma left PSG a year ago to join Manchester City, after helping the French club win the Champions League for the first time. REUTERS

Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Sept 12 for complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention.

Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Sept 12 for complicity in armed robbery and unlawful detention.

PHOTO: AFP

More on this topic
Coach Michael Carrick faces derby test as expectations soar at Manchester United
Turning up the heat: Arteta reveals ‘challenges’ for Arsenal stars
See more on

Manchester City

Paris St-Germain

Robbery

Crime

France

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.