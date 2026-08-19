Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders joins Saudi club Al-Qadsiah

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Aug 19 - Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah on a permanent deal after just over a year at Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Reijnders joined City from AC Milan in June last year and made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals during his spell at the club.

The 28-year-old also won the FA Cup and League Cup with City.

He represented the Netherlands at this year's World Cup and has earned 35 caps for his country.

"To be part of the squad that won two such special trophies last season were both incredible experiences and achievements that I will savour forever," Reijnders said in a statement.

"I may be moving on but I will always have a special place in my heart for Manchester City."

His departure is the latest change in City's midfield ranks following Rodri's move to Barcelona. REUTERS