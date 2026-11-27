Nov 27 - Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said there was no panic over his side's recent slump ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Arsenal, saying that a dip in form was a natural part of the club's transition following Pep Guardiola's departure.

City have taken one point from their last four league matches after starting with seven straight wins. They are in third place, level on 22 points with second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and six behind leaders Arsenal.

Maresca, appointed in June after manager Guardiola's decade-long spell in charge of City came to an end, said the team's inconsistency was to be expected during a period of change.

"Transition requires time. It's probably because we won seven games in a row, with Champions League eight in a row. Everyone was thinking at City there's no transition," Maresca told a press conference on Friday.

"But I've said many times I'm not a magician. There is transition, it's normal. There are eight or nine new players, the manager is new. So you need time. And you can see, with different clubs when they had transition, how complicated it is.

"I'm completely relaxed, no panic at all. I understand that we need to win games because it's our business but, for me, it's all normal."

Maresca also played down concerns over Erling Haaland's mood after the Norway striker, who tops the league scoring charts with nine goals, said earlier this week that City's poor run had left players questioning themselves.

"I think Erling is a winner. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games, but not just Erling, everyone," Maresca said. "Remember, just a few weeks ago, he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

"Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance."

The scrutiny surrounding City's form has been heightened by the uncertainty hanging over the club after an independent commission in September found them guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City are appealing the verdict and have denied any wrongdoing.

There was better news on the injury front, however, with Maresca saying forward Antoine Semenyo is nearing a return after suffering a knee injury in October.

"He's already on the pitch, he's very close. Hopefully, it can be next week," Maresca added. REUTERS