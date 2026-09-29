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Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 5, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 5, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 29 - The Premier League announced on Tuesday that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.

• Premier League say Manchester City used 'sham contracts' to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs during nine-year period, funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment &amp; Development Ltd, which owned the club.

• Sham contracts amounted to £900 million ($1.19 billion) variation in club accounts over nine-year period.

• Manchester City disappointed and surprised by 'opinion' of Premier League commission. Club say they will be 'relentless' in bid to prove innocence.

• Findings of independent commission are open to appeal, which City say they will now pursue. Appeal deadline is set for October 2.

• Premier League say Manchester City systematically broke Premier League rules.

• Sanction will be addressed separately by independent commission.($1 = 0.7569 pounds) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.