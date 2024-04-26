Man City striker Shaw ruled out for rest of WSL season

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury, the Women's Super League club said on Friday.

League leaders City's title hopes were dealt a massive blow with the news, as Shaw is top scorer in the WSL this campaign with 21 goals, and after sustaining the injury in Sunday's 5-0 win over West Ham United, will miss their final three games.

Shaw, City's record scorer, netted twice against West Ham before the Jamaican striker was replaced at halftime and spent the second half on the bench wearing a protective boot.

City, aiming for their first league title since 2016, have a three-point lead over champions Chelsea who have a game in hand. The leaders are away to bottom side Bristol City on Sunday. REUTERS

