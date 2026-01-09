Straitstimes.com header logo

Man City sign winger Semenyo from Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 7, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

Jan 9 - Manchester City have signed Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on a contract until 2031, the Premier League club said on Friday as they made one of the league's in-form players their first signing of the January transfer window.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that City agreed to meet his 65 million pounds ($87 million) release clause, amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old, who can play on both wings, is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 10 goals. He also has three assists.

"I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup," Semenyo said in a statement.

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that." REUTERS

