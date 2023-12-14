Man City, police boost safety measures after fans attacked in Belgrade

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Crvena Zvezda v Manchester City - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - December 13, 2023 Serbian gendarmery outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Crvena Zvezda v Manchester City - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - December 13, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Manchester City were working with police to ensure the safety of their fans after some supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade, the club said.

Fans were treated for minor injuries after they were attacked in a bar, according to media reports.

"Manchester City FC is concerned by the news of an attack on our travelling fans last night in Belgrade," the club told British media on Wednesday.

City added they were working closely with local police to provide additional safety advice and support to fans.

The club had already arranged buses to safely transport their fans to the stadium, and they were held back by police after the match as a safety measure before leaving the venue. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top