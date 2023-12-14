Man City, police boost safety measures after fans attacked in Belgrade

Manchester City were working with police to ensure the safety of their fans after some supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade, the club said.

Fans were treated for minor injuries after they were attacked in a bar, according to media reports.

"Manchester City FC is concerned by the news of an attack on our travelling fans last night in Belgrade," the club told British media on Wednesday.

City added they were working closely with local police to provide additional safety advice and support to fans.

The club had already arranged buses to safely transport their fans to the stadium, and they were held back by police after the match as a safety measure before leaving the venue. REUTERS