Man City outclass Urawa Red Diamonds to reach Club World Cup final

Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 19, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Urawa Red Diamonds' Shusaku Nishikawa REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 19, 2023 Urawa Red Diamonds players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
JEDDAH - Manchester City outclassed Urawa Red Diamonds in a 3-0 victory in the King Abdullah Sports City stadium on Tuesday to set up a Club World Cup final showdown against Brazilian side Fluminense.

European champions City were frustrated by a well-organised Japanese side during the opening half but took the lead with an own goal by Marius Hoibraten in stoppage time.

Mateo Kovacic made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute and Bernardo Silva's deflected shot a few minutes later meant City could play the rest of the game in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola's City, who had won only three of their previous eight games in all competitions, are looking to become the fourth English club to win the title after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

They will start as heavy favourites in Friday's final against Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense who on Monday beat Egypt's Al-Ahly 2-0. REUTERS

