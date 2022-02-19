Man City not on Klopp's mind at all

LONDON • With 14 Premier League games to go to the end of the season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still not worrying about leaders Manchester City or the title race.

The Reds have the chance to cut City's lead at the top, albeit briefly, to six points today when they host Norwich.

But Klopp refused to spend too much time thinking about that.

"Of all the problems I have, the smallest one is City. There isn't a minute when I think about it. We only have to win our football games and see if we come close," he said.

Despite his team winning their last four league games, the German said previously that City, currently on 63 points, will not be peering anxiously in their rear view mirror.

But a home game against relegation strugglers Norwich, hours before City play out-of-form Tottenham, offers an opportunity just to dial up a little pressure on Pep Guardiola's side.

Klopp, however, is also not underestimating today's opponents.

"You know how much I like and respect (former Norwich boss) Daniel Farke. He did an incredible job and then Dean (Smith) came in. He's had success because he is really good. It's a really good footballing playing side," he said.

"They never stop believing they can stay in the league. I admire that. You can see it in how they play. If you let them play, they play. We have to be 100 per cent."

Liverpool enjoyed an impressive 2-0 away win at Inter Milan on Wednesday and, while Norwich are fighting for their Premier League lives, it is difficult to imagine the Reds not chalking up a fifth straight league win.

Forward Mohamed Salah, who scored against Inter, could claim his 150th goal for Liverpool today.