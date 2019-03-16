Man City could get transfer ban: report

LONDON • Manchester City are set to be banned by Fifa from making signings in the next two transfer windows after they broke rules related to the protection of youth players and third-party ownership, according to a report in The Sun.

The club are already being investigated by the Football Association and the Premier League over allegations related to youth transfers and Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Uefa is also looking into potential breaches of FFP, an investigation that could result in City being banned from playing in the Champions League.

A transfer ban for the English champions would come less than a month after Chelsea were hit with the same sanction for 29 breaches of Article 19 of Fifa's regulations on the transfer and status of players.

Fifa has been investigating City's international transfers for several years. According to The Sun, Fifa believes City have crossed the line with regard to their relationship with Nordsjaelland and the Right To Dream football academy in Ghana that is also owned by the Danish club's president, Tom Vernon.

Last year, two players from the academy, Sierra Leone's George Davies and Ghanaian Dominic Oduro, told Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten that they signed for City and played in youth matches before they turned 18. Both have since left the Etihad.

That investigation was broadened later last year when another Danish newspaper, Politiken, published a story that said City had a secret deal with Vernon to have first refusal on the best prospects from Right to Dream.

If true, that would be a breach of the rules preventing the third-party ownership of players.

Neither Fifa nor City were available for comment on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE