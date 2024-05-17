Man City boss Pep Guardiola ready for ‘tough game’ against West Ham

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready for a “tough game” as he prepares for his side’s title-deciding Premier League home clash against West Ham United on May 19.

City are in pole position for a sixth English crown in seven seasons – and an unprecedented fourth in a row – heading into the final round of fixtures.

They are two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and will lift the Premier League trophy once again if they beat the Hammers at the Etihad Stadium or if the Gunners fail to defeat Everton.

“I’m ready for it to be a tough game. I’ll put in the mind of the players,” Guardiola said on May 17.

“West Ham will be ready to beat us. It was the same with Aston Villa two years ago. Our people have to be here and be ready, to be with us from the start and do it together.”

The City boss does not want any complacency. In 2022, they trailed Villa 2-0 at home on the final day but hit back with three goals in six minutes to win the title.

They are coming off a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur and Guardiola was also glad that his players were not “celebrating extra”.

“They were happy but it was no more special. They were like... ‘OK, this gives us a chance in the last game’. We have a lot of work to do, I will make sure (the players) feel it.”

Meanwhile, Phil Foden has said that City will forever be part of English football history if they clinch a record fourth successive Premier League title.

Not even the great Liverpool teams of the 1970s and 1980s, the Alex Ferguson’s dynastic Manchester United or Arsenal’s greatest sides could manage that remarkable feat.

England forward Foden believes it might never happen again and that City are desperate to achieve it. The Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, who missed the ceremony in London on May 16 to focus on City’s preparations, said: “It’s history and I don’t think I can ever see it being done again.

“It’s something the team knows, the team understands and we’re looking forward to trying to get it done.”

After winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, City are chasing the double this term.

They face United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25 before Foden turns his attention to the European Championship in Germany.

“If we can win these next two finals, then I go into the tournament (Euro 2024) full of confidence,” he said. “We’ll give everything to try and achieve success and try and do the Premier League four times. It would mean a lot to us.

“I’m delighted with how I’m performing and now it’s one last push on Sunday, one more game to win the league.”

City will be without their goalkeeper Ederson for the West Ham game and the FA Cup final.

The Brazilian was forced off with a facial injury during the 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on May 14. Scans have confirmed he suffered a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero. AFP