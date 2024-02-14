Man City beat Copenhagen 3-1 in Champions League last 16 first leg

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - February 13, 2024 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores their second goal past FC Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - February 13, 2024 Manchester City's Ruben Dias, Erling Braut Haaland, Kyle Walker, Ederson and teammates celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - February 13, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action with FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - February 13, 2024 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - February 13, 2024 Manchester City's Phil Foden scores their third goal past FC Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
COPENHAGEN - Manchester City survived a scare to beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday, with Phil Foden scoring late to ensure a two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time finish in the 10th minute but the home side roared back with a tremendous equaliser from Magnus Mattsson, who netted in the 34th minute of his debut for the Danish champions.

That breathed new life into the raucous Copenhagen crowd, but their team fell behind again just before the break when De Bruyne's persistence in a block tackle saw the ball fall to Bernardo Silva, who finished deftly with his left foot.

The Copenhagen defence looked like they had managed to hold firm but Foden cut in from the left in second-half stoppage time to rifle home a third goal and make it 11 wins on the trot for the English champions ahead of the second leg on March 6. REUTERS

