Manchester City complete Enzo Fernandez signing from Chelsea

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Manchester City completed their summer spending in lavish fashion as Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez joined for a reported British record-equalling £125 million (S$215.1 million) from Chelsea on Sept 1.



An hour after the 25-year-old posted a farewell message to Chelsea on social media, City confirmed that they had completed the deal, smashing their transfer record for the second time during the summer transfer window.



“Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times,” Fernandez, who has signed a five-year contract, told City’s website.



“Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.



“I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success.”

Fernandez’s fee equals the British transfer record set when Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last year as City’s post-Pep Guardiola close-season rebuild reaches the £450 million mark .

City earlier this summer broke their own record for their most expensive transfer after they signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson in July for a fee of up to £116 million.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 on an 8½-year contract for a then British record fee of £106.8 million, and won the Conference League and the Club World Cup with the London side in 2025.

The 25-year-old would become the first player to be sold for more than £100 million twice in his career, while he will also be reunited with City coach Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea in January.

Recruiting Fernandez underscores City’s determination to strengthen their midfield after finishing second in the Premier League last season, seven points behind champions Arsenal.

Fernandez is coming off an impressive 2025-26 season where he scored 15 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Chelsea, finishing as the club’s second-highest scorer after Joao Pedro.

The Argentina international was also a key figure during the 2026 World Cup, where he scored crucial goals in the last-16 and semi-final as they finished runners-up to Spain.

“He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer,” City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana said.

“To have played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in multiple countries at just 25 says everything you need to know about his mentality, professionalism and technical quality.”

City had already signed Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi for £86 million as well as Brazilian winger Allan Elias for around €40 million ($46.34 million) last month.

However, City offloaded several players in the close season, including Savio, Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, James Trafford and Nathan Ake, recouping around £280 million, while Bernardo Silva and John Stones left for free .

Grealish rejoins Everton, Mudryk joins Tottenham on loan from Chelsea

Midfielder Jack Grealish has also rejoined Everton on a season-long loan from City, with both Premier League clubs confirming the deal late on Sept 1 after the forward’s promising but injury-curtailed first stint on Merseyside.

Jack Grealish has rejoined Everton on loan from Manchester City. PHOTO: EPA

The 30-year-old made an immediate impact during his initial loan spell last term, claiming the Premier League Player of the Month award for August before contributing two goals and six assists across 22 appearances in all competitions.

However, his campaign was cut short by a foot injury suffered in January.

“I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then I stayed around after I got injured. I’ve been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since the season started,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Sept 1, just over a month after the 25-year-old was cleared to return following an anti-doping ban.

“It’s a great feeling. I can’t wait to start training and playing for the club, and I’m so excited to be reunited with (coach) Roberto De Zerbi,” Mudryk told the club’s website.

“I’m a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited.”

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 but struggled to make a big impact before his career was put on hold after an adverse analytical finding for meldonium in an anti-doping test in 2024.

He was banned for four years by the Football Association but appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the suspension was subsequently reduced in agreement with the FA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Mudryk, who made 73 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 10 goals, had a previous spell under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team,” the Italian said.

“He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent. I will demand a lot from Misha and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself.” REUTERS