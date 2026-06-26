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Man City agree club-record deal for Anderson, BBC reports

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 24, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson applauds their fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 24, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson applauds their fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

REUTERS

June 25 - Manchester City have agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson for a club-record £116 million ($153 million), the BBC reported on Thursday.

It would make 23-year-old Anderson City's most expensive signing, eclipsing the £100 million spent on winger Jack Grealish in 2021, while representing a record sale for Nottingham Forest.

Anderson is part of England's World Cup squad and has started both matches, a 4-2 win over Croatia and a goalless draw with Ghana. The Group L leaders next face Panama in New Jersey on Saturday.

A product of Newcastle United's academy, Anderson joined Forest for £35 million in 2024. He has since made 92 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

City, who finished runners-up to champions Arsenal last season, will begin a new era under a different coach following Pep Guardiola's departure after a highly successful decade in charge.

Reuters has contacted City for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.